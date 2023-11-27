See our exclusive index of companies on the move:Explore Stocks
- Top Stocks
- Top Australian Gold Stocks
- Top ASX Copper Stocks
- Top ASX Nickel Stocks
- Top ASX Rare Earth Stocks
- Top Battery Metals Stocks on the ASX
- Top Australian Lithium Stocks
- Top Graphite Miners on the ASX
- 10 ASX Cannabis Stocks
- Top ASX Tech Stocks
- Top AI Stocks on the ASX
- On Site
- About Australian Cannabis Investing
- About Australian Resource Investing
- About Australian Tech Investing
- About Australia Investing
- Of Interest
- ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Trade Agreement
- Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)
- Australian FAQ on ASEAN
- Australia Government on Foreign Investments
- TOP STOCKS
- COMPANY PROFILES
- RESOURCE INVESTING
- TECHNOLOGY INVESTING
- CANNABIS INVESTING
- INVESTOR REPORTS
$2.5M Placement Completed
Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise it has received oversubscriptions and firm commitments for a $2.5 million placement (Placement) at $0.016 per share, being a 5.6% discount to the 5 day VWAP. The offer was oversubscribed and scale backs were applied.
Highlights
- Firm commitments for $2.5m Placement received, endorsing the value proposition in Pivotal’s 100% owned Quebec Cu-Ni-PGM projects.
- Placement combined with existing cash to:
- Redeem $1m of convertible notes, which were subject to either discounted conversion, or repayment by 14 March 2024.
- Execute on 2024 exploration work program which includes 8,000 diamond drilling, geophysics, metallurgical testwork and a resource update.
- Fully fund ‘non flow-through’ qualifying expenditure into 2025.
- Introduction of new funds and a strategic high net worth investor.
- All Directors participated in the Placement for a total scaled back allocation of $235k (subject to shareholder approval).
The Company was delighted to work with Morgans Financial Ltd as Lead Manager for the Placement, welcoming new interest in the Company’s assets and endeavours from its extensive client base.
Managing Director, Mr Fairhall said:
“This successful placement sets Pivotal up for an exciting 2024. Early repayment of the convertible note prevents the overhang of dilutive equity conversions, and the decision to replace that note with strong primary equity demand was a purposeful one. Allocation of the Placement was focussed on high-net-worth investors and long-term holders of the Company’s shares, to strengthen the Company’s position and register.
With a very strong balance sheet shareholders now enjoy a cleared path for extensive news flow through 2024, as Horden Lake is drilled and advanced for the first time in over a decade.
We remain very grateful to our loyal shareholders, particularly those that participated in the offer and warmly welcome our new shareholders.”
Catalysts and Work Program
The Company has commenced an extensive work program on its Canadian Cu-Ni-PGM projects, with the majority of focus on its 100% owned Horden Lake project, which already hosts a 28mt at 1.5% CuEq inferred and indicated resource1.
The Horden Lake exploration program is of particular importance, as it represents:
- The first since Pivotal acquired Horden Lake in late-2022 from private ownership,
- The first on the project in over 10 years; and
- The first within an ASX listed company.
Key catalysts over the next 2-3 quarters are as follows:
- 8,000m diamond drilling on Horden Lake, targeting grade and tonnage upside.
- Downhole EM survey at Horden Lake, targeting massive sulphide extensions below open mineralisation.
- Metallurgical testwork to optimise a flowsheet for maximum net smelter return from contained metals.
- Horden Lake resource update.
- Geophysics results from BAGB surveys recently completed, and ongoing interpretation and targeting.
Figure 1: Pivotal Metals work program and news flow timeline
Refer to the Company’s ASX announcement dated 3 October 2023 “Exploration and Development Work Program for Quebec Projects” for additional information.
Placement Details
As of the date of this release, the Company has received firm commitments to a raise $2.5m through the issuance of 156,250,000 new shares at $0.016/share; representing a 5.6% discount to the 5 day VWAP and 20% discount to the last traded share price on 23 November 2023.
The shares will be issued in two tranches. Tranche 1 will comprise the issuance of 132,187,500 shares which fall within the existing capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A, approved at the Company’s AGM on 21 November 2023. Settlement of Tranche 1 is expected to take place on or around 4 December 2023, with allotment and quotation of new shares expected to occur on 5 December 2023.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pivotal Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Pivotal Metals
Overview
Countries across the globe are setting energy transition goals to meet emissions targets, leading to increasing global competition for critical minerals. Canada and the US have developed their own clean energy strategies, yet both countries are also heavily reliant on imports. A common denominator among the critical mineral strategies is the need to develop domestic supply chains. A domestic supply chain would create sustained growth for the energy transition, but getting there will require significant government investment. All of these factors add up to a steadily growing global demand for minerals and fierce competition to win the attention of mining companies necessary to build out the domestic supply chain.Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT) is a global developer and explorer of world-class mineral deposits critical to an ever-increasing, technology-driven world economy. With copper and nickel assets in Canada, Pivotal Metals is committed to developing its projects in a manner that is environmentally and socially responsible.
Pivotal Metals’ exploration assets in Canada target the North American critical metals supply chain. The Horden Lake copper-nickel-PGM development project in Quebec, Canada, is the company’s most recent acquisition. With a JORC mineral resource estimate of 27.8 million tons (Mt) at 1.49 percent copper equivalent (CuEq) containing 414 kilotons (kt) of contained CuEq, Horden Lake is considered a “transformative acquisition” for Pivotal Metals. The project will be developed as a carbon-neutral operation connected to La Grange hydropower.
The company’s Quebec Belleterre-Anglier exploration project has known high-grade nickel-copper-PGE deposits at Midrim, Lorraine and Alotta. The project allows the company to build out a North American supply chain for the clean energy transition in a tier 1 mining jurisdiction that has committed $3.8 billion to advance its critical metals industry. PGMs in particular are gaining attention as a critical mineral required in the development of green hydrogen.
An experienced management team and board of directors lead the company. Steven Turner, managing director, brings 25 years of experience in the resource sector. Eddy Canova, executive operations, Canada, is a professional senior geologist with extensive experience of advancing exploration projects both in Quebec and internationally. The company’s board of directors also brings diverse experience to guide the company toward its ambitions.
Company Highlights
- Pivotal Metals is an exploration and development mining company with assets in Canada, enabling it to become a significant contributor to domestic supply chains of critical minerals.
- The company’s Horden Lake copper-nickel-PGM project in Quebec has a JORC mineral resource estimate of 27.8 million tons (Mt) at 1.49 percent copper equivalent (CuEq) containing 414 kt of contained CuEq.
- The Belleterre-Anglier Project, also in Quebec, is an early-stage exploration asset with known high-grade nickel-copper-PGE deposits.
- Pivotal Metals is led by an experienced management team and board of directors that create confidence in its ability to reach its goals.
- Pivotal Metals recently raised AU$4 million through a flow-through share structure to advance its Quebec projects.
Key Projects
Horden Lake Copper-Nickel-PGM
Pivotal Metals acquired the Horden Lake polymetallic deposit in northwestern Quebec from Gestion Ora-Mirage Ltée in September 2022. Horden Lake is an advanced project
located approximately 140 kilometers north of the mining town of Matagami, and 300 kilometers north of the company’s wholly owned Belleterre-Angliers Copper-Nickel-PGM project, also in Quebec. The company has said that the project will be developed as a carbon-neutral operation, with its connection to the La Grange hydroelectric power complex.
Project Highlights:
- JORC Mineral Resource Estimate: 27.8 Mt at 1.49 percent CuEq containing 414 kt of contained CuEq
- Potential for Fast-tracking: Significant body of historical technical study work and more than 50,000 meters of drilling database makes for a huge potential to accelerate the project to pre-feasibility study
- Stable Infrastructure: Close to existing mines, transportation links and large hydropower facilities
- By-product Potential: Intercepts showed good grades of gold and cobalt, as well as silver and PGMs.
Pivotal Metals raised AU$4 million to advance its Quebec battery metals projects, Horden Lake and Belleterre-Angliers Greenstone Belt (BAGB). The capital raise will be used for a drill program at the flagship Horden Lake copper-nickel-PGM project, for which all necessary drilling permits have been received. An extensive metallurgical test program has been planned for Horden Lake, while additional exploration work at BAGB is also scheduled to progress this high-grade nickel-copper-PGM exploration project.
Belleterre-Anglier Exploration Project
Pivotal Metals strengthened its PGM-nickel-copper sulphide portfolio in Canada by acquiring the Alotta and Lorraine PGM-nickel-copper projects from Chase Mining Corporation. The acquisition, which combined with the Midrim and Laforce claims, now comprises the Belleterre-Anglier PGM-nickel-copper exploration project.
The Alotta and Lorraine tenement packages are adjacent to the Midrim and Laforce PGM-nickel-copper projects consolidating 157.4 square kilometers of the eastern portion of the Belleterre-Angliers Greenstone Belt located in the Abitibi-Pontiac Greenstone. The company now has a total of 137 new and reclassified targets identified across the combined exploration package, 20 of which were identified as ‘priority 1’ for further investigation.
Project Highlights:
- Previous open-pit mining at Lorraine during the 1960s produced recovered grades of 0.38 percent nickel, 0.90 percent copper, 0.62 g/t gold
- Drill results at Alotta are comparable to the historic high-grade polymetallic intersections at Pivotal Metals’ existing Midrim project, located just 1.5 kilometers NE of Alotta.
- Completed assays at Midrim and LaForce serve as proof of concept that the geological formations contain significant deposits. Testing has revealed 5 percent nickel in 10 percent sulfide at the Midrim nickel tenor and 10 percent sulfide at the Laforce nickel tenor
Management Team
Simon Gray - Non-executive Chairman
Simon Gray was previously a director on the boards of Morgans Financial Limited and before that Shaw and Partners Limited, each being among the largest investment and wealth management firms in Australia. Prior to this, he was at various times Shaw’s deputy CEO and general counsel. Gray has a strong background in law and financial markets, having obtained a Bachelor of Laws, a Master of Law in Corporate and Commercial Law, and as a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Ivan Fairhall - Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director
Ivan Fairhall is a chartered engineer and mine finance professional with nearly 20 years of mining industry experience. He was most recently the CEO of TSX-listed Mawson Gold, prior to which he spent seven years as a senior investment manager with the UK private equity group Greenstone Resources, where he successfully identified, acquired and managed investments in development stage companies through to standalone production. Through his career, Fairhall has obtained an extensive technical grounding in various design, construction and commissioning roles, including considerable experience managing pre-development studies across the commodity and geographic spectrum.
Steven Turner - Non-executive Director
Steven Turner brings over 25 years of experience in the resource sector, having held senior roles in both industry and investment banking. During his career, Turner has been based in London, Aberdeen, Singapore, Brisbane and Madrid. Turner has raised significant capital for the development of resource projects, including equity, public bonds and project finance. Most recently he was head of business development at a private mining group, having been instrumental in the successful growth of the company from a junior to mid-tier Australian base metal operator. Turner holds Australian, Canadian and UK citizenship and is a fellow of The Chartered Accountants of England and Wales and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Dr. Robert Wrixon - Non-executive Director
Dr. Robert Wrixon is currently a director of the mining venture capital group Starboard Global Limited and has 20 years of experience in corporate strategy, commodities marketing, mining M&A and mineral exploration management. He has previously run two listed junior resources companies in Australia, and prior to that spent five years in corporate strategy for Xstrata plc based in Sydney and London. Wrixon is an Irish national and holds a Ph.D. in mineral engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. Wrixon is not considered to be an independent director.
Daniel Rose- Non-executive Director
Daniel has extensive experience in the investment banking industry, commodity financing, origination and trading. He most recently served as CEO and director of VTB Capital Hong Kong (VTBC), overseeing an SFC-regulated investment banking platform focused on natural resources activities across global markets, structured and corporate finance, M&A and asset management. Rose has spent 18 years in the commodity markets working for Societe Generale (prior to VTBC) in Sydney, London, Hong Kong and Singapore. Rose holds a Bachelor of Law (Hons) and Bachelor of Commerce degrees from Bond University.
Eddy Canova – Executive Operations, Canada
Eddy Canova is a professional senior geologist (OGQ (403)-PGeo) with extensive experience of advancing exploration projects both in Quebec and internationally. Canova has successfully advanced exploration projects from inception to mine development, managed mining operations, and has followed through various study stages: preliminary economic evaluation, pre-feasibility, feasibility and environmental impact studies.
Amanda Wilton-Heald - Company Secretary
Amanda is a chartered accountant with over 20 years of accounting, auditing (of both listed and non-listed companies) and company secretarial experience within Australia and the UK. Amanda has been involved in the listing of junior explorer companies on the ASX and has experience in corporate advisory and company secretarial services.
Top News
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.