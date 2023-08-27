BMM Advances Gorge Lithium Project With Appointment Of Drilling Contractor

Resource Investing News

Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals Ltd Entitlement Offer Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to advise that it has executed a Shortfall Agreement with Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II, LP (Nebari) to take $500,000 of the shortfall under the $5,000,000 Entitlement Offer which closes on 7 September 2023 (also refer to CYM ASX release dated 14 August 2023, "Lodgement of Prospectus").

Under the Shortfall Agreement, Nebari has agreed to subscribe for $500,000 worth of Shares (being 12,500,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.04 per Share (with free attaching 1:2 Options at $0.06 per option) pursuant to the Shortfall Offer (Shortfall Shares).

In addition, the Board has received interest to take a substantial portion of the shortfall (if any). Shareholders as at the Record Date (18 August 2023) can apply for their pro rata entitlements and top up allocations directly through CYM's share registry, Automic. Please visit:
https://investor.automic.com.au/

Management Comment

Clive Donner, proposed Managing Director commented:

"We are very pleased to have our financier, Nebari, a highly respected and experienced financier of mining projects globally, subscribing for $500,000 of Shortfall Shares in the Entitlement Offer."

*To view the indicative timetable, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QI25DK82



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd



Contact:
Barry Cahill
Executive Director
T: +61 8 6374 1550

Wayne Apted
Chief Financial Officer
and Company Secretary

Lexi OHalloran
Investor and Media Relations
E: lexi@janemorganmanagement.com.au
T: +61 404 577 076
E: info@cypriummetals.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101691698"]

asx stocksasx:cymcopper explorationcopper miningcopper stocksCopper Investing

Top News

GCX To Acquire Dante Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Elements Project

Large 500m x 500m ‘Bulls-Eye’ Resistivity Anomaly Identified by AMT at Breccia Sinter Prospect, Bauloora

Basin Reaches 60% Ownership Milestone Of Geikie Uranium Project

$10.5M Placement And SPP To Fund Daydream-2 & Nomgon

Related News

Resource Investing

40.8m At 2.80g/t Gold In Drilling At Yarrol Project, Queensland

Nickel Investing

Ta Khoa Nickel Project: Successful Completion of Concentrator Pilot Programme

Resource Investing

Drill Planning Advances At Picha Copper Project Peru

Resource Investing

Regional Base Metals Exploration Commences At Belararox’s 100% Owned 643km2 Belara Project

Lithium Investing

New Targets At Adina From Gravity Survey With Airborne Survey Commenced

Copper Investing

American West Metals’ Copper Hits May Signal Belt-Scale Resource at Storm Project in Canada

Graphite Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes Plant Calciner Design & Layout

×