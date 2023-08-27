Cyprium Metals Ltd Entitlement Offer Update

Under the Shortfall Agreement, Nebari has agreed to subscribe for $500,000 worth of Shares (being 12,500,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.04 per Share (with free attaching 1:2 Options at $0.06 per option) pursuant to the Shortfall Offer (Shortfall Shares).
In addition, the Board has received interest to take a substantial portion of the shortfall (if any). Shareholders as at the Record Date (18 August 2023) can apply for their pro rata entitlements and top up allocations directly through CYM's share registry, Automic. Please visit:
https://investor.automic.com.au/
Management Comment
Clive Donner, proposed Managing Director commented:
"We are very pleased to have our financier, Nebari, a highly respected and experienced financier of mining projects globally, subscribing for $500,000 of Shortfall Shares in the Entitlement Offer."
About Cyprium Metals Ltd:
Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.
