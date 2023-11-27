E25 Identifies High-Priority Lithium Pegmatite Targets at Lake Johnson, WA

Substantial Mineral Resource Upgrade at Governor Broome Mineral Sands Project, WA

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its Lake Johnston Lithium Project in WA.

Lake Johnston is rapidly becoming an emerging province for hard rock pegmatite-hosted lithium mineralisation. The Company holds significant exploration tenure over the Lake Johnston Greenstone Belt, where recent exploration activities continue to enhance the belt’s potential for commercial lithium mineralisation. Despite the recent increase in global lithium exploration activity, the Lake Johnston greenstone belt remains relatively underexplored, with exploration previously focusing on gold and nickel. Recent results announced by explorers, including TG Metals Limited (ASX:TG6) and Charger Metals Limited (ASX:CHR), however, demonstrate there is significant potential for lithium mineralisation in the belt.

Accordingly, E25 has undertaken data compilation and target generation in the area to identify high-priority targets for follow- up testing. The activities to date have included the compilation of historical exploration results, re-processing and re- interpreting available geophysical datasets, and analysing satellite imagery and other remote sensing data sets to identify potential outcropping pegmatites or other geological or geochemical targets.

E25 Managing Director Justin Brown commented: “Whilst Element 25’s primary focus is and will remain the commercialisation of our innovative high purity manganese refining process, recent activities in the Lake Johnston Greenstone Belt provide a compelling case for the presence of potentially economic lithium mineralisation within Element 25’s ground-holding in the region. The Board therefore supports the allocation of resources to test this potential, without impacting on the progress at our Butcherbird Manganese Mine in WA or the HPMSM facility being developed in Louisiana, USA in partnership with General Motors and Stellantis to provide long-term, ethical manganese supply to the US electric vehicle industry.”

E25 has identified several high-priority targets from its activities, and follow-up work is planned to define the targets further and pave the way for drill-testing of the most compelling targets.

Hardcore Prospect

Historic drilling (refer Table 1) intersected broad zones of light- coloured igneous rocks logged as “pegmatites”. Previous attempts to resample the drill spoils were unsuccessful as the spoils washed away; however drill chips have been successfully recovered from the historic chip trays. These have been sampled as composites and submitted for assay, and while the results will not be quantitative, they will determine if there is anomalous lithium or lithium pathfinder elements in these intersections.

  • HCRC005 234m-294m (60m)
  • HCRC007 227m-293m (66m)
  • HCRC008 228m-255m (27m)
  • HCRC009 185m-290m (105m)

Table 1. Hardcore Prospect historic RC drilling locations –from historic WAMEX reporting.

Lisa Prospect

Satellite image interpretation has identified a potential target at the Lisa Prospect at Lake Johnson. The satellite image clearly shows a light-coloured outcrop with a strike length of approximately 250m. The anomaly is interpreted as a potential pegmatite target, however it will require on-ground follow-up investigations to determine the geological nature of the anomaly.

Figure 1. Satellite image anomaly – potential outcropping pegmatite.

Rhoda Prospect

The Rhoda Prospect was identified from the Geological Survey of Western Australia (GSWA) regional mapping data. Six pegmatite dykes are recorded over a strike length of approximately seven kilometers on the GSWA 1:100k map of the area with two areas identified in the ‘critical minerals database’ as mapped pegmatites.


