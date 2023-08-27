Lithium Universe Ltd Investor Webinar

Chief Executive Officer Alex Hanly will provide an overview of the Company and its objective of becoming a prominent lithium project builder, by prioritizing a swift and successful development of lithium projects.
Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to Mr Hanly during a moderated Q & A session.
This webinar can be viewed live via zoom at no cost, using the link below:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/OLR6VOL8
About Lithium Universe Ltd:
Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.
Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.
