See our exclusive index of companies on the move:Explore Stocks
- Top Stocks
- Top Australian Gold Stocks
- Top ASX Copper Stocks
- Top ASX Nickel Stocks
- Top ASX Rare Earth Stocks
- Top Battery Metals Stocks on the ASX
- Top Australian Lithium Stocks
- Top Graphite Miners on the ASX
- 10 ASX Cannabis Stocks
- Top ASX Tech Stocks
- Top AI Stocks on the ASX
- On Site
- About Australian Cannabis Investing
- About Australian Resource Investing
- About Australian Tech Investing
- About Australia Investing
- Of Interest
- ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Trade Agreement
- Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)
- Australian FAQ on ASEAN
- Australia Government on Foreign Investments
- TOP STOCKS
- COMPANY PROFILES
- RESOURCE INVESTING
- TECHNOLOGY INVESTING
- CANNABIS INVESTING
- INVESTOR REPORTS
Many Peaks Gold: Exploring Mining-friendly Jurisdictions to Meet Growing Demand for Critical Minerals
Many Peaks (ASX:MPG) capitalizes on Australia’s and Canada’s ongoing push to strengthen domestic critical mineral production by advancing its gold-copper assets in Queensland, Australia, and other key energy transition projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
Many Peaks’ Canadian assets target REE and lithium deposits where Newfoundland represents an emerging district of lithium strategically positioned with access to both European and North American markets. The company’s REE project has not been previously drilled but has a defined, drill-ready target with the potential for a significant REE deposit.
The company’s assets in Queensland, meanwhile, cover a combined 464 square kilometers, with an 80 percent interest and an option over the remaining 20 percent. The company’s Australian portfolio has an excellent existing infrastructure and is host to intrusion-related gold systems and copper-gold porphyry style mineralization. The presence of copper allows these assets to meet the growing demand for the critical mineral, while gold creates additional value.
A management team with a range of experience throughout the natural resources industry leads the company toward achieving its goals of strengthening shareholder value through exploration.
Company Highlights
- Many Peaks is a mineral exploration company with assets in Australia and Canada.
- The company’s assets include several drill-ready targets focusing on minerals necessary for the transition to clean energy.
- Many Peaks aims to capitalize on both countries' push to strengthen domestic sources of critical minerals, while gold further improves the value of its assets.
- Both countries have mining-friendly regulations and the potential for future incentives to help bolster the domestic supply of lithium, copper and REEs.
- Many Peaks owns two critical minerals assets in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, and an extensive portfolio of copper-gold assets in Australia.
- The company’s Queensland assets cover a combined 464 square kilometers with several drill-ready copper-gold targets.
- An expert management team with extensive experience throughout the natural resources industry leads the team toward fully exploring its assets.
This Many Peaks profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Many Peaks (ASX:MPG) to receive an Investor Presentation
Top News
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.