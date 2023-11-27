See our exclusive index of companies on the move:Explore Stocks
Metallurgical Test Work Results for Project Block 103 / Iron Bear
Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) is pleased to report the results of the first phase of metallurgical test work performed on its flagship Block 103 / Iron Bear Magnetite Iron Ore Project (Block 103 / Iron Bear) in Canada.
- Blast furnace magnetite concentrate produced grading 68.7% Fe with very low deleterious elements and silica below 3.5%
- Very high recovery > 97% for magnetite Fe
- The current market price for this class leading blast furnace magnetite concentrate is USD 159/t CFR China1 – representing a premium of 25 USD/t above the 62% Fe benchmark
- Sediment bulk sample of 1.6t used with magnetic Fe of 17%; representative of overall deposit which has an average magnetic Fe of 18%
- Flow sheet for production of blast furnace grade concentrate being defined with high yields, recovery rates and low grinding costs
- Specifications of Block 103/ Iron Bear base blast furnace concentrate are class leading with high Fe and low silica, alumina and deleterious elements
- Metallurgical test work is ongoing to define a Block 103 / Iron Bear premium direct reduction (DR) magnetite concentrate with Fe of 70% and silica below 1.5% to enable ultra-low carbon steel production
Cyclone CEO, Paul Berend, commented: “We have achieved a major milestone in the development of our flagship Iron Bear Project by demonstrating that we can easily produce a class leading 68.7% Fe grade iron ore product with a 97% magnetite recovery. Given the massive scale of the deposit, the access to rail and port infrastructure, this is starting to look like the future. We are working hard to define a premium ultra-low silica direct reduction magnetite product which will be very attractive to European steel makers looking to reduce their carbon footprint. We are targeting to introduce this unique premium product to the steel industry as early as first quarter next year.”
Flash Operational Update
Cyclone is pleased to report that it is currently on track to achieve all its SOAP (Strategy On A Page) operational milestones planned in calendar year 2023, specifically milestones 4 and 5.
Work is currently ongoing to produce a premium DR grade magnetite concentrate (milestone 4) leveraging reverse flotation and other separation methods to reduce the levels of silica whilst maintaining high Fe recovery levels. The outcome of this metallurgical test work is anticipated by mid- December 2023, and if successful, would potentially make Block 103/ Iron Bear one of a handful of iron ore producers with the capability to produce premium DR grade concentrates.
Concurrently, we are also working to upgrade the mineral resource (milestone 5), in terms of size, and more importantly quality. Specifically, we are aiming to upgrade a portion of the mineral resource to JORC indicated status. Cyclone has been able to locate a high-quality magnetic survey of its Block 103 claims and we are working with Perth-based, Resource Potentials, to correlate this data with the existing drilling results and to leverage this to upgrade the mineral resource. This is a complex endeavour, and the outcome remains uncertain. However, if successful, this endeavour would enable Cyclone to forego a costly drilling program.
Cyclone is committed to being transparent with stakeholders and investors and will update progress on the SOAP on a regular basis.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Cyclone Metals Ltd., licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Cyclone Metals
Overview
Cyclone Metals (ASX:CLE) is a listed exploration and development mining company focused on developing a world class iron ore project in Canada referred to as ‘Block 103.’ The company’s acquisition of Block 103 will soon be finalized, which will trigger an active development phase to unlock the full value embedded in this exciting mineral asset.
Block 103 is located in the Labrador Trough in Canada 30 kilometers from the town of Schefferville, and is within 20 kilometers of an open-access heavy haul railway directly connected to the Sept Isles iron ore export port. The Labrador Trough is a well-established and stable iron ore exporting district which harbors numerous iron producers including IOC (Rio Tinto), Champion Iron and Tata Steel all of which benefit from the same rail and port infrastructure.
Block 103 is a well-advanced project with over US$35 million of expenditures to date, including mineral resource drilling, metallurgical test work, geological modelling, engineering studies and risk assessments.
A maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource was defined by Watts, Griffis and McOuat in 2013 and then preliminary economic assessment (PEA) study was completed by BBA Inc. These independent studies highlight the exciting value embedded in Block 103, and the potential to produce large volumes of direct reduction pellets for a low cash cost, leveraging the low stripping ratio (0.4:1), and the access to competitive hydro-power.
Company Highlights
- Block 103 has a mineral resource 7.2 billion tonnes @ 29.2 percent iron - inferred NI 43-101 compliant.
- Block 103 is located in the Labrador Trough, a well-established and stable iron ore exporting district
- Block 103 mineral resource can support large-scale production of DRI quality pellets or concentrates; from 20 mta to 100 Mta, critical for steel mills looking to reduce their carbon footprint
- Historical exploration of the project includes 115 drill holes totaling 28,021 meters.
- Iron ore is essential for the steel industry, creating persistent demand for the project's future product.
- An experienced management team leads the company toward creating shareholder value by developing its promising project.
Key Project
Project Block 103
Project Block 103 Highlights:
- Reported mineral resource 7.2 billion tonnes @ 29.2 percent iron - inferred NI 43-101 compliant. This maiden mineral resource is based on less than 25 percent of the strike area
- Mining friendly jurisdiction, less than 20 kilometers from an open-access heavy haul railway directly connected to the Sept Isles iron ore export port.
- Metallurgical test work shows a very high-quality iron ore concentrate can be easily achieved, suitable for processing into direct reduction iron (DRI) quality pellets
- A preliminary economic assessment (completed in 2013 by Watts, Griffis and McOuat and BBA) highlights attractive financials: NPV = C$7.4 billion @ 8 percent WACC for 16,6 Mta production of acid pellets
- Low pellet cash costs US$46.5 /t FOB Sept Isles due to favourable ore properties and access to hydropower.
- Block 103 mineral resource can support large-scale production of DRI quality pellets or concentrates; from 20 mta to 100 Mta.
- DRI pellets are critical for steel mills looking to reduce their carbon footprint, are in very short supply and carry large premiums over acid pellets
Tony Sage, executive chairman, stated, “Block 103 is an exceptional project and takes us back to our iron ore roots. We look forward to unlocking the full value of the Block 103 asset for our shareholders, whilst developing the project responsibly in a manner which maximizes the benefits for the local stakeholders.”
Cyclone Metals is underpinned by a highly credentialed management team with a successful track record in creating value for shareholders by developing similar iron ore ventures. The team’s expertise includes geology, mining, metallurgy, environmental management, capital deployment, project management, finance, corporate governance and administration.
Management Team
Antony (Tony) Sage - Executive Chairman
Tony Sage has more than 35 years’ experience in corporate advisory services, funds management and capital raising predominantly within the resource sector. Sage is based in Western Australia and has been involved in the management and financing of listed mining and exploration companies for the last 22 years. Sage has operated in Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Romania, Russia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, Congo, South Africa, Indonesia, China and Australia. Sage is currently the executive chairman of ASX-listed CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF) and European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR). Sage is also the sole owner of A League football club Perth Glory that plays in the National competition in Australia.
Paul Berend – CEO and Executive Director
Paul brings over 20 years of experience in the iron ore and steel industry acquired in blue chip as well as junior mining companies worldwide. His previous corporate roles include GM Business Development for Rio Tinto Iron Ore and GM Corporate Strategy for ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel producer. He has also worked for Hatch (director advisory services for Australasia), McKinsey & Company and Partners In Performance. Paul has a successful track record in identifying and developing early-stage mining projects and is the founder and historic CEO of Trans-Tasman Resources Ltd (a titano-magnetite project in New Zealand ASX: MKR). He has worked extensively with private equity and specialised funds to identify and develop early-stage mining projects and turn around undervalued producing mineral assets. Paul has an MBA from HEC (Paris, France), an MSc and DEA (~PhD) in chemical process design and chemistry from ENSIC (Nancy, France), a bachelor’s in applied mathematics and algebra from Harvard University and is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Timothy Paul Turner - Non-executive Director
Timothy Turner is the senior partner of accounting and advisory Firm, HTG Partners. Turner heads the audit and assurance division and is responsible for the issue of audit opinions for self-managed superannuation funds through to full reporting entities. He also has in excess of 30 years’ experience in business development, structuring and general business consultancy. Timothy has a Bachelor of Business (Accounting), is a registered company, SMSF and organization auditor, is a fellow of CPA Australia and a fellow of the Tax Institute of Australia. With over 15 years’ experience on listed company boards and 30 years’ experience in the Australian accounting, taxation and business fields, Turner brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in corporate compliance, governance and maneuvering.
Will Scott - Non-executive Director
Will Scott spent 39 years as the owner/manager of pastoral properties in the Murchison Region of Western Australia where he successfully integrated prospecting and earth moving into his business model, as the owner and executive director of Wyn Contracting Pty Ltd. In 2012 Scott relocated and integrated the earth moving component of his business to Karratha assuming the role of operations manager at Nickol River Fill Pty Ltd, establishing a successful sand and rock quarry. In 2016, Scott focused his attention to small-scale mining and prospecting, with joint venture partnerships in the Karratha area of the West Pilbara. He has successfully explored and identified primary resource ore bodies as well as recovering substantial quantities of gold in alluvial/eluvial style, in both gold nugget and gold specimen form.
Scott has undertaken extensive mapping of gold discovery locations, with the use of technologies such as sub audio magnetics (SAM), which has identified primary gold ore bodies in the West Pilbara.
Melissa Chapman - Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary
Melissa Chapman is the co-founder and executive director of Bellatrix Corporate Pty Ltd with over 20 years’ experience in the accounting and company secretarial professions. She has significant experience including in Perth and London serving ASX/LSE listed and private companies.
Catherine Grant-Edwards - Joint Company Secretary
Catherine Grant-Edwards has over 20 years’ experience in the accounting and company secretarial professions with ASX/LSE-listed and private companies. She has practiced at Ernst & Young and is a co-founder and executive director of Bellatrix Corporate Pty Ltd.
