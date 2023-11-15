Substantial Mineral Resource Upgrade at Governor Broome Mineral Sands Project, WA

Natural Gas Plays Key Role in Renewable Energy Transition, Elixir Energy CEO Says

“(Natural) gas provides the glue which allows renewables to work reliably and affordably and provide the public what they want,” Elixir Energy Managing Director and CEO Neil Young said.

As the world moves away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy, Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) Managing Director and CEO Neil Young views natural gas as an inevitable part of this transition.

“(With) the intermittent nature of renewables and the strong limitations on storage technologies such as batteries and pumped hydro, if you try and run a modern energy market with only those ingredients, you will face significant risks of failure. Gas is flexible. It can respond to clouds and the sun setting and batteries failing, and it can do so very rapidly," he said.

“Gas itself causes some emissions, but not much compared to other fossil fuels," he explained. "And ultimately, the few emissions that it does cause can be offset through various mechanisms, (including) carbon capture and storage, which has enormous potential. So we see it being a glue for the long term.”

Elixir Energy is making strong progress in delivering Daydream 2, the highest-impact well in the company’s history at its Grandis gas project in Queensland, Australia. The company also executed an information-sharing agreement with Origin Energy (ASX:ORG,OTC Pink:OGFGF), which includes a contribution by Origin of AU$1 million in non-dilutive funding for the well.

Watch the full interview with Elixir Energy Managing Director and CEO Neil Young above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Elixir Energy in order to help investors learn more about the company. Elixir Energy is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Elixir Energy and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

