Newfield Resources Limited (Newfield or Company) (ASX: NWF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an asset purchase and sales agreement with DelGatto Diamond Finance Fund (DDFF or DelGatto) for an initial amount of US$1.2 million (before costs), payable within 12 months from future diamond sales, to assist with the continued development of the Company’s Tongo Diamond Mine and for general working capital. DelGatto Diamond Finance, through its flagship fund, the DelGatto Diamond Finance Fund, provides flexible financing structures for diamond companies along the entire supply chain.
Executive Director, Karl Smithson, commented
“We are pleased to be working with the team at DelGatto and this deal gives the Company the further capital to continue our Tongo Diamond Mine development, increase our production, and maximise value for our investors. We found DelGatto to be knowledgeable and flexible to our requirements and look forward to a long-term relationship with DDFF.”
Mr. George Mashinini, Director of DDFF’s Johannesburg office added:
“We are thrilled to assist in the growth of the Tongo Diamond Mine, which we believe that it is truly a generational asset”,
“With 80% of its run of mine product being gem quality, Tongo is truly a unique diamond mine,” continued Chris Del Gatto, Co-Founder & CEO of DDFF.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Newfield Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
