Substantial Mineral Resource Upgrade at Governor Broome Mineral Sands Project, WA

Investing News NetworkAUSTRALIA

Ionic Rare Earths

Share Purchase Plan - Letter to Eligible Shareholders and SPP Offer Booklet

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (Company) confirms that the share purchase plan offer (SPP Offer) opens today. Attached is:

  • a copy of the letter (SPP Offer Letter) sent to each holder of fully paid ordinary shares who, as at the record date of 5:00pm (AWST) on Friday 17 November 2023, had a registered address in Australia or New Zealand (and who otherwise meet certain other conditions as set out in the SPP Offer Booklet) (Eligible Shareholder); and
  • a copy of the SPP Offer available for download at: at http://www.computersharecas.com.au/IXRSPP

Eligible Shareholders who have provided an email address will be sent an email communication. Eligible Shareholders who have not provided an email address will be sent an SPP Offer Letter via post.

The SPP Offer is expected to close at 2:00 pm (AWST) on 12 December 2023 (unless extended, withdrawn or closed early by the Company).


This article includes content from Ionic Rare Earths, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:ixrrare earth explorationrare earth stocksrare earth investing
IXR:AU
Ionic Rare Earths (ASX:IXR)

Ionic Rare Earths

Overview

Rare earth metals are best classified as difficult to discover and extract. In 2019, nearly 60 percent of global annual production (an estimated 132,000 tonnes) came from China, with only 12.2 percent of production coming from the second largest producer, the United States. But, what are rare earth metals? And why are they more important than ever?

Rare earth metals are classified into two categories: light and heavy. Light rare earth elements (LREEs) are commonly available and include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, and neodymium. Heavy rare earth elements (HREEs) are more difficult to source (and therefore more expensive), and include samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, lutetium, yttrium, and scandium.

Keep reading...Show less

Top News

106m Continuous Pegmatite Interval Reported Broad Intervals of Visible Spodumene Observed in Multiple Drill Holes Outside of the Current Mineral Resource Estimate

E25 Identifies High-Priority Lithium Pegmatite Targets at Lake Johnson, WA

Metallurgical Test Work Results for Project Block 103 / Iron Bear

Pegmatite Outcrops Identified at Attwood Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

Related News

Nickel Investing

$2.5M Placement Completed

Battery Metals Investing

PEA Delivers Outstanding Project Economics for Battery-grade Lithium Carbonate Operation at Rincon Salar

Lithium Investing

Adina Main Strike Length Extended by 300m to Over 1,300m

manganese investing

E25 Files Key International Patent Applications for Low Carbon HPMSM Process

Gold Investing

$5 Million Placement to Fund Strategic Asset Purchases and Accelerate Exploration and Pre-Feasibility Study Momentum

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold Raises $1.0 Million

Lithium Investing

Atlantic Lithium

×